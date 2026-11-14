📢 How to avoid tick-borne diseases in Camden County

Ticks are common in wooded, grassy, and brushy areas across Camden County and New Jersey and can spread illnesses like Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Powassan virus, and alpha-gal syndrome.

Protect yourself and family



Use EPA-registered tick repellent .

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Wear long sleeves, long pants, light-colored clothes .

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Treat clothes/gear with 0.5% permethrin (on fabric only).

(on fabric only).

Stay on maintained trails ; avoid tall grass and leaf litter.

; avoid tall grass and leaf litter.

Check your whole body after being outside; shower within 2 hours .

after being outside; shower within .

Dry clothes on high heat for at least 10 minutes.



Protect your home & pets



Keep lawns mowed , remove leaf litter , trim brush.

, remove , trim brush.

Keep play areas away from wooded edges .

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Use vet-recommended tick prevention on pets and check them after walks.



If you find a tick



Use fine-tipped tweezers , pull straight up, clean the area, and dispose of the tick safely.

, pull straight up, clean the area, and dispose of the tick safely.

Watch for fever, rash, headache, fatigue, muscle or joint pain and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms appear.



The Camden County Mosquito Commission monitors ticks in county parks, and residents can submit ticks to Rutgers’ “Ticks for Science!” program for identification and research testing.