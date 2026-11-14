📢 Help Camden County bats and stay safe around them

Bats play a big role in New Jersey’s environment by eating insects like moths, beetles, flies, and some mosquitoes, which helps farms and local ecosystems.

The Camden County Mosquito Commission is creating bat house stations around the county to give bats more places to roost, support biodiversity, and teach residents about bat conservation.

You can help by:

Preserving mature trees and natural habitat when it’s safe

and natural habitat when it’s safe Planting native plants and cutting back on pesticides

and cutting back on pesticides Installing a properly designed bat house at least 12–15 feet high in a good, open location

at least high in a good, open location Not disturbing bats, especially during hibernation or when they’re raising young

Safety matters too: