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Camden County
📢 Camden County launches bat house effort and safety tips
13 days ago
📢 Help Camden County bats and stay safe around them
Bats play a big role in New Jersey’s environment by eating insects like moths, beetles, flies, and some mosquitoes, which helps farms and local ecosystems.
The Camden County Mosquito Commission is creating bat house stations around the county to give bats more places to roost, support biodiversity, and teach residents about bat conservation.
You can help by:
- Preserving mature trees and natural habitat when it’s safe
- Planting native plants and cutting back on pesticides
- Installing a properly designed bat house at least 12–15 feet high in a good, open location
- Not disturbing bats, especially during hibernation or when they’re raising young
Safety matters too:
- Never touch a bat; keep kids and pets away
- If bitten or scratched, wash with soap and water and seek medical advice right away
- If a bat is in a room where someone was sleeping or contact is uncertain, call the Camden County Communicable Disease Team for a rabies exposure check
- For bats inside buildings, contact animal control or a wildlife professional for safe removal
More Info: Bats & Bat Conservation | Camden County, NJ
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