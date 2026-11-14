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Benton County
📅 Camden Christmas Parade & entry deadline Dec. 9
12 days ago
📅 Camden Christmas Parade set for December 12, 2026
The Benton County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Camden Christmas Parade in downtown Camden.
- Date: Saturday, December 12, 2026
- Time: 4:00pm
- Location: Downtown Camden
- Theme: “Dolly's Hard Candy Christmas”
- Contact: 731-584-8395
- Rain date: The next day if needed
Want to be in the parade?
Stop by the Benton County Chamber of Commerce, 266 Highway 641 North, Camden to pick up a registration form.
Completed forms are due by 4:00pm on December 9.
This is a fun, family-friendly way to kick off the holidays, whether you watch from the sidewalk or join a float.
More Info: Benton County Christmas Parade
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