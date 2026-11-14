📅 Camden Christmas Parade set for December 12, 2026

The Benton County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Camden Christmas Parade in downtown Camden.

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2026

Time: 4:00pm

Location: Downtown Camden

Theme: “Dolly's Hard Candy Christmas”

Contact: 731-584-8395

Rain date: The next day if needed

Want to be in the parade?

Stop by the Benton County Chamber of Commerce, 266 Highway 641 North, Camden to pick up a registration form.

Completed forms are due by 4:00pm on December 9.

This is a fun, family-friendly way to kick off the holidays, whether you watch from the sidewalk or join a float.