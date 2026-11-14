Camden’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense and data. If you’re in IT or software and open to cleared work or cloud tools, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,400 – $125,200

You’ll analyze and manage engineering change requests so complex defense systems stay in sync with customer requirements. Great fit if you have a STEM degree, know DoD specs, and can get a Secret clearance. Strong benefits, flexible schedules, and lots of cross-team work with engineering and quality.

Note: A second posting for this same role exists, but it’s the same position, so only one is listed here.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $137,242 – $195,293

Bonus: Minimum $10,000 sign-on (more possible with extra credentials)

Lead a software team building high‑assurance, embedded C++ encryption products for national defense at the Camden Waterfront campus. You’ll guide the SDLC end to end, work with RTOS, and need 10+ years’ experience plus an active DoD Secret clearance. Strong pay, 9/80 schedule, and relocation/benefits listed.

Employer: The Campbell's Company

Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time Co‑op

Ideal for students in a co‑op program who want hands‑on cloud and analytics experience. You’ll help support tools like Power BI, Reltio, and Informatica, monitor platform health, manage access, and learn how real data and AI platforms run in production. Great entry point if you’re studying CS/IT and curious about Azure and SaaS operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.