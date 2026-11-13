Camden’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in education and healthcare. If you’ve got people-ops or recruiting chops, there are some serious leadership roles open.

Employer: KIPP Foundation / KIPP TEAM & Family Schools

KIPP Foundation / Location: Camden, NJ (hybrid; commute to Newark, Camden, or Miami office)

(hybrid; commute to Newark, Camden, or Miami office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $105,000

Own the Talent budget, data, and operations for a fast-growing K–12 network across NJ and South Florida. Great fit if you love Google Sheets, dashboards, and process design and want your work to directly support teachers and students.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay info: Listing shows USD $72.00 – $120.00 (likely hourly; see posting for details)

Lead enterprise-wide recruiting for a major academic health system with nearly 14,000 team members. You’ll set talent strategy, oversee executive and physician searches, and build a data-driven, tech-forward recruiting function that supports hospitals, clinics, and specialty centers.

Employer: KIPP New Jersey / KIPP TEAM & Family Schools

Location: Camden, NJ (role spans Newark, Camden, Paterson & South Florida)

(role spans Newark, Camden, Paterson & South Florida) Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000 – $290,000

Top HR seat for a 1,500+ person, multi-city K–12 network that’s growing nearly 40% in four years. You’ll own the full People strategy—recruiting, development, HR ops, employee relations, and compensation—with a big focus on values, equity, and retention.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.