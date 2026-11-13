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🏭 Camden, NJ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Camden’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re highly skilled or just getting started. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.
CNC Machinist III
- Employer: Holtec International
- Location: Camden, NJ (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $44.00–$50.00 per hour
Senior-level CNC role working with advanced 3+2-axis and mill-turn equipment, exotic metals, and tight tolerances. You’ll handle complex setups, optimize programs, mentor junior machinists, and enjoy strong benefits (Day 1 medical, 401(k) with up to 5% match, PTO, and more).
Production Worker - Day Shift
- Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions
- Location: Camden, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift
- Pay: $17.00 per hour
Hands-on warehouse job cleaning, testing, labeling, and packing drums and totes in a fast-paced, non-climate-controlled plant. Expect physical work, forklift traffic, daily safety focus, and a steady schedule with medical, dental, PTO, and other benefits.
Packaging Assistant
- Employer: K Logistix
- Location: Camden, NJ (In person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$23.00 per hour
Entry-level packing role where you prepare, label, and organize orders for shipment—no experience or diploma required. Good fit if you’re detail-focused and reliable, with solid benefits like 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, and life insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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