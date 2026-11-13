Camden’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re highly skilled or just getting started. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Holtec International

Holtec International Location: Camden, NJ (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44.00–$50.00 per hour

Senior-level CNC role working with advanced 3+2-axis and mill-turn equipment, exotic metals, and tight tolerances. You’ll handle complex setups, optimize programs, mentor junior machinists, and enjoy strong benefits (Day 1 medical, 401(k) with up to 5% match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions

Mauser Packaging Solutions Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Hands-on warehouse job cleaning, testing, labeling, and packing drums and totes in a fast-paced, non-climate-controlled plant. Expect physical work, forklift traffic, daily safety focus, and a steady schedule with medical, dental, PTO, and other benefits.

Employer: K Logistix

K Logistix Location: Camden, NJ (In person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$23.00 per hour

Entry-level packing role where you prepare, label, and organize orders for shipment—no experience or diploma required. Good fit if you’re detail-focused and reliable, with solid benefits like 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.