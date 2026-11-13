📅 Learn photography on a Downtown Camden walking tour

Want to take better photos while exploring the city? On Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:30–4 p.m., the library is hosting an Adults-only Photography Walking Tour in Downtown Camden.

Library staff and local photographer and conversationalist Tamika Newell will lead you to some of her favorite spots, including historic landmarks like Camden City Hall and urban nature areas on the Rutgers–Camden campus. The group will walk about 1.5 miles total.

You can use any camera, including the one on your cell phone.

The tour is rain or shine, but it will be postponed if there’s dangerous weather like lightning. Please register so organizers can email you if plans change due to weather.