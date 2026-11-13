Camden’s hospitals are busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and working on a team, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Type: PRN / Per Diem (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Support the nephrology team by managing provider schedules, patient appointments, and visit paperwork. This is a good fit if you have 3–5 years of admin experience and like detailed office work in a medical setting.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role in a 24/7, high-volume ER, handling registration, insurance checks, and payments. Great if you have 2+ years in hospital/ER or high-volume medical office registration and can stay calm, accurate, and friendly under pressure.

Employer: Virtua Health

Location: Camden, NJ, US

Type: Part-time (2nd shift, every other Mon/Sat then Sun/Fri, 3–9 p.m.)

Salary: $18.69 – $26.01/hour (based on experience and internal equity)

Handle patient check-in, insurance verification, and payments while being the first point of contact for visitors. Comes with benefits for part-time staff and requires a 3-week daytime orientation before moving to the 2nd-shift schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—health systems update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.