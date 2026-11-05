💰 Camden, NJ Finance Jobs with Multiple $75K–$130K+ Openings

Camden’s finance scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, insurance, and utilities. If you’ve got accounting or financial analysis skills, there are some strong full-time roles open.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work for a major regional health system handling invoice processing, reconciliations, weekly check runs, and 1099 prep. This role also helps supervise AP staff and acts as a super user for AP systems, so it’s a good fit if you have 5+ years AP experience and strong Excel and Lawson skills.

Employer: Conner Strong & Buckelew

Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $100,000 + benefits (medical, dental, 401k, PTO)

Lead financial and operational work for multiple Health Insurance Funds, including underwriting, budgeting, rate development, and RFPs. Ideal if you have 5+ years employee benefits experience, know self- and fully-insured plans, and want a client-facing role with some leadership and mentoring.

Employer: American Water

Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $130,000 + annual incentive & full benefits

Senior-level treasury and capital markets role supporting debt and equity issuances, capital structure strategy, and credit rating analysis. Great fit if you have 7–10 years in finance/treasury, strong modeling skills, and want to work on SEC filings, cash forecasting, and mentoring junior staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.