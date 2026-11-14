💰 Waterfront commercial space for lease in Camden

The Town of Camden is taking proposals to lease a recently renovated commercial space at 2 Public Landing on the Camden waterfront.

About the space

About 946 square feet

Spacious main area plus three smaller rooms

Full bathroom and utility room

and utility room Large outdoor deck with harbor views

with Easy access to downtown and waterfront activities

Proposal deadline: Noon, December 11, 2026

Proposals should include:

Your intended use of the space

of the space Your proposed monthly rent

Your desired lease term

To schedule a viewing or ask questions, contact Jodi Hanson, Finance Director, 29 Elm Street, Camden, ME 04843, 207-236-3353 ext. 7117.

The Town may accept or reject any proposal in its best interest.