undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Camden
💰 Lease 946 sq ft waterfront space at 2 Public Landing
12 days ago
💰 Waterfront commercial space for lease in Camden
The Town of Camden is taking proposals to lease a recently renovated commercial space at 2 Public Landing on the Camden waterfront.
About the space
- About 946 square feet
- Spacious main area plus three smaller rooms
- Full bathroom and utility room
- Large outdoor deck with harbor views
- Easy access to downtown and waterfront activities
Proposal deadline: Noon, December 11, 2026
Proposals should include:
- Your intended use of the space
- Your proposed monthly rent
- Your desired lease term
To schedule a viewing or ask questions, contact Jodi Hanson, Finance Director, 29 Elm Street, Camden, ME 04843, 207-236-3353 ext. 7117.
The Town may accept or reject any proposal in its best interest.
More Info: COMMERCIAL SPACE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 2 Public Land...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.