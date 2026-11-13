Camden’s long-term care and assisted living scene is busy right now, with several contract LPN travel roles plus a solid local CNA spot. If you like steady hours and caring for older adults, these are worth a look.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Camden, ME

Type: Contract, Travel

Pay: $792–$862 per week , 36 hrs/week guaranteed

, Schedule: 3x12 nights , 6:45 PM–7:15 AM, 23-week assignment starting 11/16/2026

, 6:45 PM–7:15 AM, assignment starting Long-term care / nursing home role with steady night shifts and guaranteed hours, ideal if you like a predictable routine and working with LTC residents.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Camden, ME

Type: Contract, Travel

Pay: $750–$785 per week , 36 hrs/week guaranteed

, Schedule: 3x12 days , 6:45 AM–7:15 PM, 19-week assignment starting 11/16/2026

, 6:45 AM–7:15 PM, assignment starting Day-shift LTC role with weekly pay and 24/7 recruiter support, good if you prefer daytime work and want help with licensing and onboarding.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Camden, ME

Type: Contract, Travel

Pay: $851–$917 per week , 36 hrs/week guaranteed

, Schedule: 3x12 nights , 6:45 PM–7:15 AM, 19-week assignment starting 11/17/2026

, 6:45 PM–7:15 AM, assignment starting Higher weekly pay for night shifts in an LTC nursing home, with support from a dedicated recruiter and fast credentialing.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Camden, ME

Type: Contract, Travel

Pay: $842–$903 per week , 36 hrs/week guaranteed

, Schedule: 3x12 days , 6:45 AM–7:15 PM, 22-week assignment starting 11/16/2026

, 6:45 AM–7:15 PM, assignment starting Longer day-shift contract with guaranteed hours in a resident-focused LTC setting, good if you want stability over several months.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Camden, ME

Type: Contract, Travel/Local

Pay: $789–$835 per week , 36 hrs/week guaranteed

, Schedule: 3x12 days , 27-week assignment starting 11/16/2026

, assignment starting One of the longest contracts listed, open to local or permanent candidates who want consistent day shifts in a long-term care facility.

Employer: MaineHealth – Quarry Hill

Location: Camden, ME

Type: Full-time or Part-time (CNA, Long Term Care)

Full-time or Part-time (CNA, Long Term Care) Pay: $20.27–$24.36 per hour + up to $2,000 sign-on bonus (for eligible full/part-time hires)

+ (for eligible full/part-time hires) Work in assisted living and memory care as part of the MaineHealth system, with benefits, career growth, and a team model focused on safe, family-centered care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.