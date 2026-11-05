Vaping Risk Workshop for Parents on November 19

On November 19 at 10:30 AM, Camden County's Health Education Unit will hold a “Don't Get Vaped In” program at the M. Allan Vogelson Branch of the Camden County Library in Voorhees to help parents learn about the health risks of vaping and how to talk with their children about vaping use. The event supports the Great American Smokeout on November 19, a day to take a first step toward a smoke-free life.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Camden County Government