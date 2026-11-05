📅 Virtual Queer Book Club for LGBTQ+ readers Nov. 5

📅 Queer Book Club meets online on Thursday, November 5, 2026 from 6–7:30 p.m.

This is a virtual book club for LGBTQ+ community members. The group meets on the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. to talk about books by queer and trans authors in many different genres.

For this meeting, the club will discuss "The Thirty Names of Night" by Zeyn Joukhadar.

To join, you must register in advance so you can get the online meeting link. Sign up through the Camden County Library event page, then log in from home and connect with other readers in a welcoming, inclusive space.