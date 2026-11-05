Learn About Historic Wade Point Lighthouse

The Wade Point Lighthouse once marked the entrance to the Pasquotank River, guiding ships from 1859 to 1955, and its pilings can still be seen from Camden Point. The original light was burned by Union forces in 1862, and a later screw-pile light was decommissioned by the Coast Guard in 1955, then lost in the river during a storm while being salvaged. Residents can visit the Camden County Heritage Museum to see a model of the lighthouse built by Willard Forbes using original lumber; his grandfather Joseph Forbes Mercer served as lighthouse keeper from 1905–1913.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Camden County, NC