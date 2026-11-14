Camden’s defense and manufacturing scene is buzzing right now. If you’ve got machining, engineering, or production experience, there are several solid full-time roles open with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time, weekend schedule

Salary: $37,700 – $69,900

Hands-on role testing and troubleshooting guided missiles, vehicles, and other defense hardware using automated test equipment. Great fit if you have electrical/mechanical troubleshooting skills and can qualify for a DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,200 – $149,000

Keep the production floor running by configuring and fixing printers, scanners, laser etchers, torque tools, and Windows-based production PCs. Ideal for someone who knows networks, hardware, and can support engineers in a secure environment.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $63,400 – $117,800

Own and improve manufacturing processes for a pod production line—design tooling, write work instructions, and support the production floor. Best for a mechanical or related engineering grad who likes problem-solving and CAD (Creo/SolidWorks).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $63,400 – $117,800

Focus on tooling and process improvements for the GMLRS ER missile program. You’ll design fixtures, support daily integration issues, and help ramp production. Great entry-to-mid role if you know GD&T and 3D CAD and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time, weekend shift

Salary: $63,400 – $117,800

Weekend-based engineering role supporting THAAD production. You’ll design tooling, solve production issues, and roll out new processes—good if you like a 3-days-on schedule and have mechanical/manufacturing background plus CAD skills.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,200 – $121,200

Lead a production crew and own results for schedule, quality, efficiency, and cost. Perfect for someone with prior production supervision, SAP/flow knowledge, and the ability to manage training, 6S, and continuous improvement in a secure facility.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: $37,700 – $69,900

Night-shift role setting up and maintaining tooling for CNC machines, reading blueprints, and using precision measuring tools. Good match if you’ve got 1+ year in a machine shop and like detailed, hands-on work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: $45,200 – $84,000

Run CNC mills and lathes on nights, making tight-tolerance metal parts. You’ll set up machines, read blueprints, and use precision instruments—great for 1–3 years CNC experience and interest in GD&T and basic CNC programming.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $45,200 – $84,000

Day-shift version of the machinist role: CNC setup/operation, blueprint reading, and precision measurement. Ideal if you want daytime hours in a secure, high-tech machine shop.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,400 – $175,200

Senior-level role creating and refining CNC programs (NX preferred) for mills, lathes, and other machines. You’ll handle prove-outs, work-holding design, work instructions, and operator training—best for someone deep in CAM, CAD, and machining processes.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time, 3x12 weekend schedule

Salary: Not listed

Senior manufacturing engineer role leading complex projects, cost estimates, tooling and process strategies, and new product introductions. A fit if you have 6+ years engineering experience (or equivalent) and want a weekend schedule with a major defense tech employer.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.