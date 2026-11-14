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🏭 Camden, AR Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings
Camden’s defense and manufacturing scene is buzzing right now. If you’ve got machining, engineering, or production experience, there are several solid full-time roles open with strong pay and benefits.
Technician – Product Test (Weekend Shift)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time, weekend schedule
- Salary: $37,700 – $69,900
Hands-on role testing and troubleshooting guided missiles, vehicles, and other defense hardware using automated test equipment. Great fit if you have electrical/mechanical troubleshooting skills and can qualify for a DoD Secret clearance.
Manufacturing Systems Technician
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,200 – $149,000
Keep the production floor running by configuring and fixing printers, scanners, laser etchers, torque tools, and Windows-based production PCs. Ideal for someone who knows networks, hardware, and can support engineers in a secure environment.
Manufacturing Engineer – 1st Shift (Pod Production)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: $63,400 – $117,800
Own and improve manufacturing processes for a pod production line—design tooling, write work instructions, and support the production floor. Best for a mechanical or related engineering grad who likes problem-solving and CAD (Creo/SolidWorks).
Manufacturing Engineer – 1st Shift (GMLRS ER Program)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: $63,400 – $117,800
Focus on tooling and process improvements for the GMLRS ER missile program. You’ll design fixtures, support daily integration issues, and help ramp production. Great entry-to-mid role if you know GD&T and 3D CAD and can obtain a Secret clearance.
Manufacturing Engineer – Weekend Shift (THAAD Program)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time, weekend shift
- Salary: $63,400 – $117,800
Weekend-based engineering role supporting THAAD production. You’ll design tooling, solve production issues, and roll out new processes—good if you like a 3-days-on schedule and have mechanical/manufacturing background plus CAD skills.
Manufacturing Supervisor – Production Team
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,200 – $121,200
Lead a production crew and own results for schedule, quality, efficiency, and cost. Perfect for someone with prior production supervision, SAP/flow knowledge, and the ability to manage training, 6S, and continuous improvement in a secure facility.
Grinder Operator Sr – 3rd Shift (Tool Setter/Grinder)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: $37,700 – $69,900
Night-shift role setting up and maintaining tooling for CNC machines, reading blueprints, and using precision measuring tools. Good match if you’ve got 1+ year in a machine shop and like detailed, hands-on work.
Machinist – General Specialist, 3rd Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: $45,200 – $84,000
Run CNC mills and lathes on nights, making tight-tolerance metal parts. You’ll set up machines, read blueprints, and use precision instruments—great for 1–3 years CNC experience and interest in GD&T and basic CNC programming.
Machinist – General Specialist, 1st Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: $45,200 – $84,000
Day-shift version of the machinist role: CNC setup/operation, blueprint reading, and precision measurement. Ideal if you want daytime hours in a secure, high-tech machine shop.
Manufacturing Engineer Staff – CNC Machining
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,400 – $175,200
Senior-level role creating and refining CNC programs (NX preferred) for mills, lathes, and other machines. You’ll handle prove-outs, work-holding design, work instructions, and operator training—best for someone deep in CAM, CAD, and machining processes.
Sr. Specialist, Manufacturing Engineer (Weekend 1st Shift)
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time, 3x12 weekend schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Senior manufacturing engineer role leading complex projects, cost estimates, tooling and process strategies, and new product introductions. A fit if you have 6+ years engineering experience (or equivalent) and want a weekend schedule with a major defense tech employer.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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