Camden’s maintenance scene is busy right now, especially out at Lockheed Martin. If you like hands-on work and steady full-time hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: $32,000 – $59,400 per year

Senior janitorial role keeping offices and industrial areas clean and safe. You’ll use industrial cleaning equipment, handle chemicals with PPE, and stay on your feet most of the shift. Requires a high school diploma, valid driver’s license, ability to lift 30 lbs, and ability to obtain a Secret Clearance. Comes with a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,900 – $100,100 per year

Facility operations role focused on maintenance planning, energy management, and facility projects. You may oversee repairs, vendors, and preventive maintenance schedules while keeping work on time and on budget. Needs 3+ years related experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and a current or obtainable Secret Clearance. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, flexible schedules (like 4x10s), 401(k) match, PTO, and education assistance.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—defense and facility roles in Camden tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.