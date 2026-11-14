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Camden
🏗️ Camden, AR engineering jobs with multiple roles at $75K+
12 days ago
Camden’s defense and manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Lockheed Martin is leading the way. If you’re an engineer who likes hands‑on work and real hardware, these roles are worth a look.
Mechanical Engineer Sr – E3 (Manufacturing)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $76,700 – $142,500
You’ll be the manufacturing engineer for a pod production team, improving processes, designing tooling, and supporting the production floor. Great fit if you know Creo/SolidWorks, can read complex drawings, and enjoy solving day‑to‑day build issues.
Manufacturing Robotics Engineer Sr
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $76,700 – $142,500
Lead the controls/robotics side of automated manufacturing equipment—troubleshooting PLCs, motors, and drives while designing new automation. Ideal if you’re strong with industrial controls, electrical design, and CAD and want to push high‑rate production.
Chemical Engineer – Weekend Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time, weekend shift
- Salary: $63,400 – $117,800
Focus on chemical manufacturing, coatings, bonding, sealing, and corrosion mitigation for defense hardware. Best for chemical engineers who can interpret specs, improve processes, and hold or obtain a DoD Secret clearance (U.S. citizen required).
Operations Engineer Sr – E3 (Industrial Engineer)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $76,700 – $142,500
Industrial engineering role supporting vehicle, missile, or rocket programs—working on manloading, workflow, capacity, and capital justifications. Good match if you like process optimization, ROI cases, and simulation/analytics and can obtain a Secret clearance.
Operations Engineer Asc
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $52,400 – $97,400
Entry‑level/early‑career role blending industrial engineering and data analytics. You’ll turn shop‑floor data into dashboards and insights using SQL/Python and tools like Power BI or Tableau to drive cost and throughput decisions.
Manufacturing Robotics Engineer Associate – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: $52,400 – $97,400
Support the robotics team on overnight shift, troubleshooting PLCs, motors, and drives and helping design automated equipment. Good for early‑career engineers who want hands‑on controls experience and can obtain a security clearance (U.S. citizen).
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, clearance needs, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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