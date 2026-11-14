Camden’s defense and manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Lockheed Martin is leading the way. If you’re an engineer who likes hands‑on work and real hardware, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,700 – $142,500

You’ll be the manufacturing engineer for a pod production team, improving processes, designing tooling, and supporting the production floor. Great fit if you know Creo/SolidWorks, can read complex drawings, and enjoy solving day‑to‑day build issues.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,700 – $142,500

Lead the controls/robotics side of automated manufacturing equipment—troubleshooting PLCs, motors, and drives while designing new automation. Ideal if you’re strong with industrial controls, electrical design, and CAD and want to push high‑rate production.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time, weekend shift

Salary: $63,400 – $117,800

Focus on chemical manufacturing, coatings, bonding, sealing, and corrosion mitigation for defense hardware. Best for chemical engineers who can interpret specs, improve processes, and hold or obtain a DoD Secret clearance (U.S. citizen required).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,700 – $142,500

Industrial engineering role supporting vehicle, missile, or rocket programs—working on manloading, workflow, capacity, and capital justifications. Good match if you like process optimization, ROI cases, and simulation/analytics and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,400 – $97,400

Entry‑level/early‑career role blending industrial engineering and data analytics. You’ll turn shop‑floor data into dashboards and insights using SQL/Python and tools like Power BI or Tableau to drive cost and throughput decisions.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: $52,400 – $97,400

Support the robotics team on overnight shift, troubleshooting PLCs, motors, and drives and helping design automated equipment. Good for early‑career engineers who want hands‑on controls experience and can obtain a security clearance (U.S. citizen).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, clearance needs, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.