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🚔 Camden, AR Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Armed Roles
Camden’s defense and security scene is busy right now, and these roles tap right into that. If you’ve got experience, or a clearance, there’s solid full-time work on the table.
Security Guard – Full Time Armed Patrol (Security Clearance)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.12/hour, weekly pay
- Schedule: Thu 4:30 AM–5:30 PM; Fri & Sat 5:00 AM–5:00 PM
Armed role at an aerospace and defense site, focused on patrols, access control, and incident response. You’ll need an active DoD Secret Clearance and armed guard card/license, plus be ready for background and drug screening.
Security Officer – Full Time Armed Patrol & Access Control
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Camden, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.18/hour, weekly pay
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM
Day-shift armed position at an aerospace and defense facility, with steady weekday hours. You’ll handle patrols, access control, and reporting while providing professional customer service; an armed guard card/license and standard screenings are required.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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