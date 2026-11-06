🛒 Camden AR retail hiring now: several customer service roles

Camden’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands adding new people to their teams. If you like helping customers, staying active, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Location: Camden, AR

Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Pay: $168/day

You’ll stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in local stores, set up displays, and keep backrooms organized. This is a good fit if you like physical work, can lift 50 lbs, and want solid benefits plus clear paths to grow.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #171

Location: 950 California Ave SW, Camden, AR 71701

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14–$27/hour (plus possible hourly premiums and incentives)

Work the cosmetics area, run the register, and help customers find what they need. Comes with Walmart’s benefits options, store discounts, and access to Live Better U education programs, even for part-timers.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #171

Location: 950 California Ave SW, Camden, AR 71701

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$32/hour (plus possible hourly premiums and incentives)

Lead the team that unloads trucks and stocks freight, mostly in the backroom. Good for someone who’s comfortable lifting 50+ lbs, may operate equipment like forklifts, and wants leadership experience with full-time benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.