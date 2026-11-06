🏭 Camden, AR Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings at L3Harris

Camden’s defense manufacturing scene is busy right now, and L3Harris is hiring across skill levels. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and high-impact products, these are worth a look.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time , 4x10 night schedule

, 4x10 schedule Salary: Not listed

Lead quality for complex defense products: set inspection standards, run PFMEAs, manage nonconforming hardware, and work directly with suppliers and customers. Needs a Bachelor’s + 6 years (or equivalent experience) in quality engineering and the ability to obtain a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time , 4x10 day schedule

, 4x10 schedule Salary: Not listed

Hands-on production role doing surface prep, coatings, insulation, and pressure chamber work on components, plus basic documentation and waste handling. Requires a high school diploma and 4+ years related experience (or a 2-year degree with up to 2 years’ experience); must be safety-focused and able to work overtime when needed.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Camden, AR

Camden, AR Type: Full-time , 4x10 day schedule

, 4x10 schedule Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on work as Assembler B—prep, coatings, insulation, pressure chambers, and environmental documentation—but aimed at more experienced workers. Needs a high school diploma + 6 years related experience, or a 2-year degree + 2 years experience; respirator use and strong safety habits are key.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.