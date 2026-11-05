👔 Camden, AR Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Camden’s defense and manufacturing scene is busy right now, and L3Harris is hiring leaders to keep things moving. If you’ve got management experience and like clear schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Camden, AR

Type: Full-time , 4/10 schedule (10-hour days, 4 days a week)

, 4/10 schedule (10-hour days, 4 days a week) Category: Program / Project Management (defense, solid rocket motors & warheads)

Lead production programs for solid rocket motors and warheads, handling cost, schedule, and technical performance. You’ll work directly with DoD customers, guide cross-functional teams, and own follow-on proposals and capacity expansion. Requires a bachelor’s degree and ~6+ years’ related experience (or equivalent), with the ability to obtain a U.S. Secret clearance.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Camden, AR

Type: Full-time , 3/12 schedule (12-hour days, Fri–Sun)

, 3/12 schedule (12-hour days, Fri–Sun) Category: Operations / Manufacturing Management

Manage weekend factory operations, leading supervisors and assemblers while overseeing schedules, staffing, and department budgets. This role is ideal if you like compressed workweeks and hands-on leadership in a production setting. Requires a bachelor’s degree and ~6+ years’ experience (or equivalent) in operations or similar.

Note: The same Operations Manager role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same job as the LinkedIn listing above.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—update your resume and apply online today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.