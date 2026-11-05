🏭 Camden, AR Manufacturing: Multiple L3Harris Openings Now

Camden’s defense manufacturing scene is busy right now, and L3Harris is hiring across several skill levels. If you like hands-on work, high-tech systems, and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: L3Harris

L3Harris Location: Camden, AR

Type: Full-time, 4x10 schedule (10-hour days, 4 days/week)

Full-time, (10-hour days, 4 days/week) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about building and assembling parts for advanced solid rocket systems. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and ~4 years’ experience (or an associate degree) and enjoy running machines, following detailed work instructions, and working in a clean, safety-focused shop.

Employer: L3Harris

L3Harris Location: Camden, AR

Type: Full-time, 4x10 schedule

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on work with solid rocket components, but at a more senior level. You’ll use your 6+ years of experience (or associate degree + 2 years) to handle advanced setups, troubleshooting, and documentation while supporting overtime when production ramps up.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Camden, AR (also open to Huntsville, AL or Orange, VA)

(also open to Huntsville, AL or Orange, VA) Type: Full-time, 4x10 schedule in Camden

Full-time, Salary (VA range): $101,500 – $188,500 (final pay depends on location and experience)

Lead quality for automated manufacturing as L3Harris expands production. Great for someone with a bachelor’s + 9 years in quality (or equivalent experience) and 4+ years in automated manufacturing, who likes data-driven process improvement and cross-site projects.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Camden, AR (Huntsville, AL preferred; also Orange, VA)

(Huntsville, AL preferred; also Orange, VA) Type: Full-time, 4x10 schedule in Camden

Full-time, Salary (VA range): $101,500 – $188,500 (final pay depends on location and experience)

High-impact role leading quality for facility growth, new lines, and work transfers. Best for a seasoned engineer with 9+ years’ experience and strong project management skills who wants to drive big expansion efforts in a defense manufacturing setting.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.