📅 Free Cambridge school holiday concerts all season

Cambridge students are putting on a full lineup of free music shows, and everyone is welcome.

• Nov. 21, 2026 – Intermediate School

Fourth grade Broadway & show tunes:

– Homerooms Kinton, Moore, Ruby, Theodosopoulos at 1 p.m.

– Homerooms Corbett, Dunning, Jones at 2 p.m.

• Dec. 8, 2026 – High School auditoria, 7 p.m.

High School & Middle School vocal concert with Middle School Choir, Symphonic Chorale, Chamber Singers.

• Dec. 9, 2026 – High School auditoria, 7 p.m.

“Sounds of the Season: A Cambridge Bands Winter Celebration” with Intermediate, Middle, and High School bands.

Raffle tickets on sale for prizes including a Lottery Ticket Basket, Poinsettias, and a Mosser Glass Tree.

• Dec. 15, 2026 – Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, 11 a.m.

Second grade Blue and White Choir and Bobcat Choir.

• Dec. 16, 2026 – High School auditoria, 6 p.m.

First grade (Pittillo, Roberts, Wojo, Lenarz) in “Snoozy Snowflake”, opened by the Blue and White Choir.

• Dec. 17, 2026 – High School auditoria, 6 p.m.

First grade (Arnett, Kiner, Pyle, Wolford, Beatty) in “Snoozy Snowflake”, opened by the Bobcat Choir.

All performances are free and open to the public.