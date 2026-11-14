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📅 Free Cambridge school holiday concerts in November & December
📅 Free Cambridge school holiday concerts all season
Cambridge students are putting on a full lineup of free music shows, and everyone is welcome.
• Nov. 21, 2026 – Intermediate School
Fourth grade Broadway & show tunes:
– Homerooms Kinton, Moore, Ruby, Theodosopoulos at 1 p.m.
– Homerooms Corbett, Dunning, Jones at 2 p.m.
• Dec. 8, 2026 – High School auditoria, 7 p.m.
High School & Middle School vocal concert with Middle School Choir, Symphonic Chorale, Chamber Singers.
• Dec. 9, 2026 – High School auditoria, 7 p.m.
“Sounds of the Season: A Cambridge Bands Winter Celebration” with Intermediate, Middle, and High School bands.
Raffle tickets on sale for prizes including a Lottery Ticket Basket, Poinsettias, and a Mosser Glass Tree.
• Dec. 15, 2026 – Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, 11 a.m.
Second grade Blue and White Choir and Bobcat Choir.
• Dec. 16, 2026 – High School auditoria, 6 p.m.
First grade (Pittillo, Roberts, Wojo, Lenarz) in “Snoozy Snowflake”, opened by the Blue and White Choir.
• Dec. 17, 2026 – High School auditoria, 6 p.m.
First grade (Arnett, Kiner, Pyle, Wolford, Beatty) in “Snoozy Snowflake”, opened by the Bobcat Choir.
All performances are free and open to the public.
More Info: Cambridge City Schools News Article
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