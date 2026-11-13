Healthcare hiring is steady around Cambridge, OH right now, especially for hands-on caregiving and in-home therapy work.

Below are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Sevita (ResCare Community Living) Location: Cambridge, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time, hourly, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in small residential settings and community programs. You’ll help with personal care, meals, housekeeping, outings, transportation, and medication support while documenting progress and keeping people safe and engaged.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health at Home (Southeastern Home Health)

Location: Cambridge, OH

Type: PRN / Part-time as needed

Pay Range: $37.22 – $55.37/hour

Provide in-home OT services, from evaluating patients to creating treatment plans that boost independence and safety at home. Great if you like one-on-one care, flexible PRN hours, and working closely with a full home health team.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.