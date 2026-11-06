🛒 Cambridge, MN Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Cambridge retail is busy right now—great time to land a customer-facing job with real growth potential. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and working on your feet.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Cambridge, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the floor, help run store operations, and coach teammates while serving customers who love shoes as much as you do. This role is great if you have some retail or team lead experience and want shoe discounts, relaxed dress code, and career development with a big national brand.

Employer: Signet Jewelers / Kay Jewelers

Location: Cambridge, MN (Target Shopping Center)

(Target Shopping Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.50–$21.00/hour base + commission

Help run a busy jewelry store, coach the sales team, and keep customers happy during some of their biggest life moments. This is a strong pick if you have at least 1 year of retail experience, want commission, benefits, paid vacation, 401(k), and training for advancement.

Employer: Arch Telecom (T-Mobile Preferred Retailer)

Location: Cambridge, MN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs) or Part-time (20+ hrs)

Full-time (40 hrs) or Part-time (20+ hrs) Salary: Competitive hourly pay + uncapped commission (exact rate not listed)

Join a fast-paced wireless store helping customers pick phones, plans, and accessories while you learn your way up to Mobile Expert. Good fit if you have 6+ months of customer service or sales, want commission, bonuses, phone discounts, health benefits (FT), and clear promotion paths.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other openings nearby and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.