Veterans Breakfast at Cambridge-Isanti High School

Veterans, current service members, and their families are invited to a special Veterans Breakfast on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. in the Cambridge-Isanti High School Cafeteria. A light breakfast with coffee will be provided, with support from sponsors including Starbucks, The People's Cafe, Casey's, American Legion Post 290, Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, and the Minnesota National Guard.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cambridge-Isanti Schools