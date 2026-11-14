Looking for a new feline friend in Cambridge, MD? These adoptable cats are waiting at Baywater Animal Rescue for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Rick is a young boy just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Rick could be a great match.

👉 Meet Rick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Nylo is a younger cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and curiosity. He’s a nice option if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown.

👉 Meet Nylo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Baloo is an adult cat, which often means a calmer personality and fewer surprises. His lower adoption fee makes him a budget-friendly choice for someone ready to give an adult cat a second chance.

👉 Meet Baloo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Tinker is a young female cat who’s still growing into her personality. She could be a lovely companion for someone who wants a cat with many years ahead.

👉 Meet Tinker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Cool Ranch is an adult kitty with a memorable name and a lot of love to give. Adult cats often settle into home life quickly and are a great choice for busy households.

👉 Meet Cool Ranch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Milo, Jr is a tiny boy with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten antics and lots of play and training, he may be your match.

👉 Meet Milo, Jr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cambridge, MD, consider visiting Baywater Animal Rescue or giving them a call at (410) 228-3090 to ask about these cats and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.