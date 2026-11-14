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🐱 Friendly Cambridge Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Cambridge, MD? These adoptable cats are waiting at Baywater Animal Rescue for someone to love.
Rick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue
- Phone: (410) 228-3090
Rick is a young boy just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Rick could be a great match.
👉 Meet Rick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nylo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue
- Phone: (410) 228-3090
Nylo is a younger cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and curiosity. He’s a nice option if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown.
👉 Meet Nylo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baloo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue
- Phone: (410) 228-3090
Baloo is an adult cat, which often means a calmer personality and fewer surprises. His lower adoption fee makes him a budget-friendly choice for someone ready to give an adult cat a second chance.
👉 Meet Baloo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tinker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue
- Phone: (410) 228-3090
Tinker is a young female cat who’s still growing into her personality. She could be a lovely companion for someone who wants a cat with many years ahead.
👉 Meet Tinker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cool Ranch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue
- Phone: (410) 228-3090
Cool Ranch is an adult kitty with a memorable name and a lot of love to give. Adult cats often settle into home life quickly and are a great choice for busy households.
👉 Meet Cool Ranch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo, Jr
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue
- Phone: (410) 228-3090
Milo, Jr is a tiny boy with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten antics and lots of play and training, he may be your match.
👉 Meet Milo, Jr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Cambridge, MD, consider visiting Baywater Animal Rescue or giving them a call at (410) 228-3090 to ask about these cats and the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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