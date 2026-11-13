Looking for a loyal friend in Cambridge, MD? These adoptable dogs at Baywater Animal Rescue are ready for loving homes and a fresh start.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Tiny in size but big in heart, Pickled Petunia is an adult Chihuahua mix looking for a cozy home and a soft bed. If you love small dogs and want a companion to keep you company, she could be your match.

👉 Meet Pickled Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Tiny Wonder came to the shelter in rough shape—emaciated and covered in old pressure wounds from being confined in a small space. Even after all that, she is described as a sweet girl who believes she will come out a lucky girl. If you want to help a gentle soul heal and thrive, Tiny Wonder is waiting for you.

👉 Meet Tiny Wonder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $530

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Fluffer Nutter is a sweet female Chihuahua mix who needs a quiet home with lots of love. She’ll do best with calm people who can give her patience, gentle care, and a peaceful place to relax.

👉 Meet Fluffer Nutter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Small Terrier mix (unknown type)

Small Terrier mix (unknown type) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Puppy alert! Marv is a baby small Terrier mix, full of potential and ready to learn. As a young pup, he’ll need training, structure, and plenty of playtime, but he’ll reward you with years of love.

👉 Meet Marv and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Standard Schnauzer

Standard Schnauzer Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Oscar is a young Standard Schnauzer who is “as sweet as they come.” He’s a big boy who loves squeaky toys and romping outside with his friends. He can take a little time to warm up, but once he trusts you, he’ll always be by your side.

👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Baywater Animal Rescue

Phone: (410) 228-3090

Shadow Dancer is a young Shepherd/Lab mix who knows there is a perfect home out there for her. Her foster says she is great, but she gets bored and lonely in a home without other dogs. She really needs a canine playmate to be happy.

👉 Meet Shadow Dancer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Cambridge, MD, please consider visiting Baywater Animal Rescue or giving them a call at (410) 228-3090 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.