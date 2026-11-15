Cambridge is hot right now for experienced sales pros, especially if you like complex deals and strong earning potential. Here are several standout roles where you can grow your income and your career.

Employer: gpac (for a growing mechanical construction company)

gpac (for a growing mechanical construction company) Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$180,000 base + commission & bonuses

Own major commercial HVAC accounts, grow revenue, and be the main point of contact for large clients. This role comes with a company truck, gas card, laptop, phone, full benefits, 401(k), and strong upside for a seasoned HVAC sales/account pro.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $80,000–$175,000 (base + commission)

Hunt and close net-new enterprise deals (100–5,000+ employees) selling a full HCM, payroll, and HR tech platform. This is a structured, high-performance sales environment with unlimited earning potential, big-deal exposure, strong benefits, and heavy support from sales engineers and channel partners.

Employer: KAYAK

Location: Cambridge, MA (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000–$170,000 base + bonus & RSUs

Lead KAYAK’s destination marketing (DMO) sales across North America, owning revenue, managing a sales team, and handling top tourism board relationships. Expect travel perks, strong health and retirement benefits, generous PTO, mental health support, and career development programs in a fast-paced travel tech environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles and growth paths that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.