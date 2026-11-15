Cambridge is buzzing with senior biotech and pharma leadership roles right now, especially for people who blend strategy, operations, and science.

Here are a couple of standout executive openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering Location: Cambridge, MA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,000 – $220,000 base + benefits

Partner directly with senior leaders to shape and run a portfolio of life science “GrowthCo” companies. This is a high-impact, right-hand-to-the-principal role for someone who loves mixing strategy, operations, finance, and science in a fast-paced, company-building environment.

Employer: Ipsen

Location: Cambridge, MA (hybrid from HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $217,500 – $300,000 base + incentives & full benefits

Serve as strategic advisor and chief of staff to the SVP, U.S. Rare Disease, leading commercial operations, governance, and major launches. Great fit if you have deep pharma/biotech experience and want to own planning, performance, and transformation for a high-profile rare disease portfolio.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth reading the full posting and considering an application—these are the kinds of roles that can reshape a career.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.