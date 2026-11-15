Cambridge’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big pharma, biotech, and top hospitals are all hiring. Here are several strong options, from travel gigs to senior medical leadership.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Travel / Internship (13-week assignment)

Pay: $2,959 per week (40 hrs, evening 8-hour shifts)

(40 hrs, evening 8-hour shifts) Start: 12/07/2026

Work evening shifts as a travel MRI Technologist in a busy clinical setting, with 40 hours/week and strong support from a dedicated travel team. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Pfizer

Location: Cambridge, MA (Hybrid ~2.5 days on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $239,900 – $399,800/year + bonus (25% target) + long-term incentives

+ bonus (25% target) + long-term incentives Lead medium-to-high complexity clinical trials in I&I, owning protocol design, medical monitoring, and data interpretation. Ideal for an MD with 5+ years in biopharma clinical development and experience using AI-enabled tools in clinical research.

Employer: Droplet Biosciences, Inc

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with equity , health benefits, and 401(k) (exact range not listed)

Competitive, with , health benefits, and (exact range not listed) Run day-to-day operations in a CLIA/CAP precision oncology lab, leading MRD test LymphDetect, supervising staff, and driving NGS-based workflows. Great fit if you have 4+ years in high-complexity labs and hands-on NGS and molecular biology experience.

Employer: Pfizer

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $214,900 – $358,100/year + bonus (22.5% target) + long-term incentives

+ bonus (22.5% target) + long-term incentives Senior leadership role overseeing a portfolio of dermatology clinical programs in Inflammation & Immunology. You’ll lead clinical scientists, drive AI-enabled clinical innovation, and steer strategy across complex global trials.

Employer: Regeneron

Location: Cambridge, MA (also Tarrytown, NY or Warren, NJ) – Hybrid, 4 days/week on-site

(also Tarrytown, NY or Warren, NJ) – Type: Full-time

Salary: $205,000 – $341,600/year

Serve as the Global Patient Safety (GPS) Lead for oncology assets, owning safety strategy, signal management, and regulatory safety documents (DSURs, PSURs, RMPs). Best for candidates with 10+ years in pharmacovigilance/drug safety and oncology experience.

Employer: Bayer

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $259,680 – $389,520/year + bonus and full benefits

+ bonus and full benefits Lead early oncology development programs end-to-end, from pre–first-in-human through proof of concept. Ideal for an Oncology/Hematology MD with strong early drug development experience and a track record in translational or clinical research.

Employer: Takeda

Location: Cambridge, MA – Binney St

Type: Full-time

Salary: $198,500 – $311,850/year

Provide clinical leadership for inflammation programs, designing and overseeing studies and managing budgets. Great for an MD with 3+ years clinical research (industry, CRO, or academia) and strong Phase I–III trial experience.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Cambridge, MA, US

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: Rotating 3x12 hr shifts , 36 hrs/week; every other weekend

Rotating , 36 hrs/week; every other weekend Work in a high-volume L&D unit (~2,600 births/year) with a lower-than-average C-section rate and no floating or charge duties. Requires MA RN license, 2+ years L&D, BLS/ACLS, Epic experience, and living 50+ miles from the facility.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Cambridge, MA, US

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: Evenings, 4x10 hr shifts (2:00 PM–12:30 AM), 40 hrs/week

Evenings, (2:00 PM–12:30 AM), 40 hrs/week Evening MRI role in a hospital imaging department, scanning ED, inpatient, and vented patients on Philips MR systems. Needs ARRT (MR), 3–5 years MRI experience, and candidates must live outside a 50-mile radius and be separated from Beth Israel Lahey Health for 6+ months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Cambridge employers move fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.