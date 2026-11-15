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Cambridge
🔬 Cambridge MA Science Jobs with Multiple Openings & $90K+ Pay
4 days ago
Cambridge is buzzing with lab work right now, especially in oncology, RNA, and gene editing. If you’ve got strong bench skills or clinical development experience, this is a good moment to look around.
Oncology Late Stage Clinical Development Scientist, Senior Manager (Non‑MD) – Multiple Openings
- Employer: Pfizer
- Location: Cambridge, MA (Hybrid, ~2.5 days/week on‑site)
- Salary: $139,100 – $231,900/year + bonus + equity eligibility
- Type: Full-time
This role leads late‑stage oncology trials, with ownership of protocol design, data quality, and regulatory documents for solid tumor/heme programs. Ideal if you have strong oncology Phase 3 experience and want a high‑impact seat at the table on pivotal studies.
Senior Associate Scientist, Routine Assays
- Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Salary: $94,400 – $114,392/year
- Type: Full-time
Join the Analytical Sciences team supporting routine and non‑routine testing for an RNA‑focused pipeline. Good fit if you like hands‑on lab work, tight data quality, and want room to grow in a big pharma setting with strong benefits and flexible time off.
Sr. Associate Scientist II, On‑Target NGS
- Employer: Prime Medicine
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Salary: $106,000 – $117,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Work on high‑throughput NGS in a gene‑editing company, running and optimizing Illumina workflows in both GMP and R&D settings. Great if you have 4+ years of NGS library prep, 2+ years in GMP, and want to sit close to cutting‑edge prime editing programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—Cambridge labs are hiring in clusters right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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