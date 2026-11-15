Cambridge is buzzing with lab work right now, especially in oncology, RNA, and gene editing. If you’ve got strong bench skills or clinical development experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Pfizer

Pfizer Location: Cambridge, MA (Hybrid, ~2.5 days/week on‑site)

Salary: $139,100 – $231,900/year + bonus + equity eligibility

Type: Full-time

This role leads late‑stage oncology trials, with ownership of protocol design, data quality, and regulatory documents for solid tumor/heme programs. Ideal if you have strong oncology Phase 3 experience and want a high‑impact seat at the table on pivotal studies.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Location: Cambridge, MA

Salary: $94,400 – $114,392/year

Type: Full-time

Join the Analytical Sciences team supporting routine and non‑routine testing for an RNA‑focused pipeline. Good fit if you like hands‑on lab work, tight data quality, and want room to grow in a big pharma setting with strong benefits and flexible time off.

Employer: Prime Medicine

Location: Cambridge, MA

Salary: $106,000 – $117,000/year

Type: Full-time

Work on high‑throughput NGS in a gene‑editing company, running and optimizing Illumina workflows in both GMP and R&D settings. Great if you have 4+ years of NGS library prep, 2+ years in GMP, and want to sit close to cutting‑edge prime editing programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—Cambridge labs are hiring in clusters right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.