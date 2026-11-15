Cambridge food spots are busy and hiring, especially around Central Square. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and talking to people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Roxy's Grilled Cheese (Central Square)

Roxy's Grilled Cheese (Central Square) Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full/part-time (listed as OTHER)

Full/part-time (listed as OTHER) Pay: $19.00 – $25.75 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided, health insurance, paid sick time, paid training

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, take orders, handle payments, and help assemble dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders. Great fit if you’re friendly, organized during rushes, and maybe bilingual (English/Spanish preferred).

Note: There’s another Roxy’s posting with similar duties at From $18/hr and fewer listed benefits. This link above is the more detailed, higher-range listing for the same role.

Employer: Love Art Sushi

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time hourly)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-time hourly) Pay: $15.25 per hour + tips

Perks: Free shift meal or employee discount, growth opportunities

Fast-casual sushi and poke spot where you’ll prep ingredients, keep the line clean and organized, run the register, and give quick, friendly service. Good for someone upbeat who likes a fast pace and wants to learn food prep and grow with the team.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring. A short, clear note about your availability and any customer service experience can really help.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.