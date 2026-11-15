Cambridge has a steady flow of admin openings, especially in higher ed and growing companies. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping busy, staying organized, and helping people.

Employer: UG2

UG2 Location: Cambridge, MA

Cambridge, MA Type: Temporary full-time (6 months, possible extension)

Salary: Not listed

This is more than a front desk job – you’re the first face for an early-stage incubator community, helping startups, researchers, and guests feel welcome. You’ll manage reception, events, office supplies, mail, and tech support while helping keep a busy innovation space running smoothly.

Employer: UG2

UG2 Location: Cambridge, MA

Cambridge, MA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like details and juggling many tasks. You’ll handle scheduling, payroll support, billing, reports in Excel, vendor and client paperwork, and HR-related tracking for the operations team. Role is office-based with occasional site visits and works closely with leaders across the company.

Employer: Harvard University – Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Location: Cambridge, MA (on campus)

Cambridge, MA (on campus) Type: Full-time, 35 hours/week, on-site during term

Salary: Grade 054 (see Harvard’s posted ranges)

You’ll be the go-to admin for the First-Year Dean’s Office, supporting deans and students with scheduling, academic records, email lists, forms, and website updates. Good fit if you enjoy student-facing work, handling confidential info, and keeping a busy office organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.