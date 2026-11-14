📅 Vocal Music Concert at Cambridge High School

Enjoy an evening of school vocal music on December 8, 2026.

Time: Concert begins at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Cambridge High School Cafeteria

Performances will feature:

Middle School Choir

Symphonic Chorale

Chamber Singers

This event is listed under Cambridge City Schools District Events and includes Cambridge High School, Middle School, Intermediate School, Primary School, and Preschool event groups, so it’s a nice chance for families and friends to support student singers across the district.

You can add this event to your calendar using the site’s "Add To Google" or "Add to Calendar" options so you don’t forget.