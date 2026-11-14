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📢 Ongoing Rada Cutlery fundraiser for Cambridge schools
📢 Support Cambridge schools with Rada Cutlery fundraiser
Cambridge Central School District is running an ongoing fundraiser with Rada Cutlery.
You can shop for knives, utensils, baking sheets, pans, gift sets, and more. The online store is open continuously with no closing date, so you can order whenever it works for you.
These items can make holiday gifts, and proceeds go directly to support the district’s cafeteria budget.
If you’d like to help, place an order through the Rada Cutlery fundraiser store and your purchase will benefit Cambridge Central School District.
More Info: Rada Cutlery fundraiser - Cambridge Central School...
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