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Cambridge
🔬 Cambridge, MA Science & Research Roles With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Cambridge’s science scene is buzzing right now—big pharma, biotech, and CROs are all hiring. Here are several solid roles and programs worth a look if you’re building or leveling up a research career.
2027 Future Talent Program – Modeling & Informatics Co‑op
- Employer: Merck
- Location: Cambridge, MA (plus other sites; you must pick a location)
- Type: Intern/Co‑op (Full‑time, 4–6 months in 2027)
- Salary: $39,908 – $111,111 total range
- Deadline: Posting currently set to end 11/16/2026
Work on molecular modeling and cheminformatics projects that feed directly into drug discovery. Great fit if you’re a BS/MS/PhD student in chemistry, biophysics, informatics, CS, or applied math and want hands‑on R&D experience with docking, MD, protein/small‑molecule design, or ML.
Scientist, Formulation Chemistry
- Employer: Eurofins PSS Insourcing Solutions
- Location: Cambridge, MA (onsite, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $32–36/hour
Support early formulation and drug delivery work for small‑molecule candidates right on a client site. You’ll develop preclinical formulations, run dissolution/precipitation studies, and do HPLC‑based analysis, with full‑time benefits and a standard weekday schedule.
In‑Vivo Translational Toxicology Scientist, Principal Scientist I or II
- Employer: Novartis
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $119,700 – $234,000/year (depending on level)
Lead and support preclinical rodent toxicology studies, from dosing (PO, IV, SC, IP) to sample collection and data review. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in preclinical tox (Big Pharma/CRO/biotech) who wants a senior, lab‑focused role with strong pay and full benefits.
Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics Intern – Summer 2027
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine
- Location: Cambridge, MA (plus other US sites; some remote flexibility)
- Type: Full‑time summer internship (≈12 weeks, May–Sept 2027)
- Salary: $23.50 – $52.50/hour
Join CPP teams working on PK/PD, translational modeling, and model‑informed drug development across multiple disease areas. Best for MS/PharmD/PhD/MD students with strong R, Python, NONMEM, or similar modeling skills who want real‑world drug development experience.
Chief Scientific Officer for Innovative Biologics
- Employer: Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Company
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Type: Full‑time, executive
Lead a 100+ person biologics R&D organization focused on immuno‑oncology (PD‑1, T‑cell engagers), ADCs, and immune diseases. This is a top‑level role for a PhD with 10+ years innovative biologics R&D plus 5+ years leading large teams and a track record from target discovery through IND and successful BD deals.
Manager, Risk Based Quality Management (RBQM)
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Based out of Cambridge, MA (work is fully remote, EST hours)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $145,000 – $150,000/year
- Deadline: Anticipated close 11/20/2026
Serve as the study‑level RBQM and central monitoring expert across clinical trials, leading risk assessments, central monitoring plans, and Quality Tolerance Limit oversight. Great if you have 6+ years in clinical research and 2+ years in RBQM/central monitoring and want a high‑impact, data‑driven remote role.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and mark any deadlines on your calendar so you don’t miss out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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