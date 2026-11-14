Cambridge’s science scene is buzzing right now—big pharma, biotech, and CROs are all hiring. Here are several solid roles and programs worth a look if you’re building or leveling up a research career.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Cambridge, MA (plus other sites; you must pick a location)

(plus other sites; you must pick a location) Type: Intern/Co‑op (Full‑time, 4–6 months in 2027)

Salary: $39,908 – $111,111 total range

total range Deadline: Posting currently set to end 11/16/2026

Work on molecular modeling and cheminformatics projects that feed directly into drug discovery. Great fit if you’re a BS/MS/PhD student in chemistry, biophysics, informatics, CS, or applied math and want hands‑on R&D experience with docking, MD, protein/small‑molecule design, or ML.

Employer: Eurofins PSS Insourcing Solutions

Location: Cambridge, MA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $32–36/hour

Support early formulation and drug delivery work for small‑molecule candidates right on a client site. You’ll develop preclinical formulations, run dissolution/precipitation studies, and do HPLC‑based analysis, with full‑time benefits and a standard weekday schedule.

Employer: Novartis

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $119,700 – $234,000/year (depending on level)

Lead and support preclinical rodent toxicology studies, from dosing (PO, IV, SC, IP) to sample collection and data review. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in preclinical tox (Big Pharma/CRO/biotech) who wants a senior, lab‑focused role with strong pay and full benefits.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Location: Cambridge, MA (plus other US sites; some remote flexibility)

(plus other US sites; some remote flexibility) Type: Full‑time summer internship (≈12 weeks, May–Sept 2027)

Salary: $23.50 – $52.50/hour

Join CPP teams working on PK/PD, translational modeling, and model‑informed drug development across multiple disease areas. Best for MS/PharmD/PhD/MD students with strong R, Python, NONMEM, or similar modeling skills who want real‑world drug development experience.

Employer: Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Company

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full‑time, executive

Lead a 100+ person biologics R&D organization focused on immuno‑oncology (PD‑1, T‑cell engagers), ADCs, and immune diseases. This is a top‑level role for a PhD with 10+ years innovative biologics R&D plus 5+ years leading large teams and a track record from target discovery through IND and successful BD deals.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Based out of Cambridge, MA (work is fully remote , EST hours)

Based out of (work is , EST hours) Type: Contract

Salary: $145,000 – $150,000/year

Deadline: Anticipated close 11/20/2026

Serve as the study‑level RBQM and central monitoring expert across clinical trials, leading risk assessments, central monitoring plans, and Quality Tolerance Limit oversight. Great if you have 6+ years in clinical research and 2+ years in RBQM/central monitoring and want a high‑impact, data‑driven remote role.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and mark any deadlines on your calendar so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.