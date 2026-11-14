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📣 Cambridge, MA Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
Cambridge is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from scrappy startups to big global brands. If you’re good with people, data, or strategy, there’s likely something here for you.
Sales Engineer
Employer: Tristar AI
Location: Cambridge, MA (travel ~60%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help bring cutting-edge computer vision into real factories at a fast-growing MIT/Harvard spinout. This role mixes technical work (CAD layouts, system concepts) with customer visits and pre-sales support, perfect if you like both engineering and selling.
Associate Director, HCP Branded Strategy and Marketing, Rheumatology
Employer: Takeda
Location: Cambridge, MA – Kendall Square
Type: Full-time (Exempt, Regular Employee)
Salary: $154,400 – $242,550 base (U.S. range)
Lead HCP marketing strategy for an upcoming rheumatology launch at a major global biopharma. You’ll own end-to-end brand management, guide agencies and cross-functional teams, and turn data into strategy for high-impact campaigns.
Enrollment Specialist – PACE
Employer: Cambridge Health Alliance
Location: CHA East Cambridge Care Center, Cambridge, MA
Type: Temporary, Full-time (Non-Union)
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, 40 hrs/week, no weekends/holidays/on-call
Pay: $21–$25/hour
Great fit if you’re starting in healthcare or pivoting careers and like outreach and relationship-building. You’ll manage the full enrollment process for an elder-care program, doing home visits, education, and coordination with families and referral sources.
Partnerships Manager, Compare.com
Employer: Insurify
Location: Cambridge, MA (Hybrid, HQ)
Type: Not specified (hybrid, in-office Tue–Thu)
Salary: $105,000 – $135,000 base (Cambridge range)
Join a fast-growing MIT-founded, female-led fintech as you manage and grow a portfolio of fintech partners. This role blends account management, light biz dev, and analytics, with strong benefits, stock options, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Cambridge employers often hire for similar roles as teams grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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