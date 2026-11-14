Cambridge has steady demand for security and public safety pros right now, from entry-level weekend shifts to a salaried manager role.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping people and property safe.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services

GardaWorld Security Services Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time, on-call / per diem , weekends required

Full-time, , weekends required Pay: $22.05/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, disability, life insurance, uniform provided

Special response / flex role where every shift is different—patrols, access control, CCTV, and incident response. Good fit if you have supervisor experience plus 1 year of CCTV and access control and want room to grow inside a large security company.

Employer: Northeast Security, Inc.

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time, on-call 24/7 , includes nights/weekends/holidays

Full-time, on-call , includes nights/weekends/holidays Salary: Around $80K (based on experience)

Lead a high-rise concierge/security team for one of the company’s premier accounts. Ideal if you have 3+ years as a Security Account Manager/Supervisor, strong client and staff management skills, and are comfortable being the go-to person for schedules, incident response, and overall site security.

Employer: BT Security

BT Security Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Part-time , Saturday & Sunday, 3pm–11pm

, Pay: $16.50–$17.00/hour

Front desk role at a single-occupancy apartment building serving residents with mental health and/or addiction challenges. You’ll monitor the lobby and building, complete electronic shift reports, and enforce guest rules—good for someone calm, observant, with strong smartphone and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.