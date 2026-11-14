Cambridge’s legal scene is busy, especially around biotech and public‑interest work. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in Legal & Compliance.

Employer: Cognito Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognito Therapeutics, Inc. Location: Cambridge, MA (office / home-office mix)

(office / home-office mix) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a cutting‑edge neurotech company born out of MIT, working on IP, contracts, and legal operations. Great fit if you have 3+ years paralegal experience, enjoy patent work, and want broad exposure to corporate, IP, and executive support with strong benefits and unlimited PTO.

Employer: Aera Therapeutics

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $205,000 – $230,000 + bonus, equity, benefits

Lead the entire IP strategy for a genetic medicines company, reporting directly to the CEO. Ideal if you’re a USPTO‑registered patent attorney/agent with 7–10 years’ biotech IP experience and a PhD in a life science, ready to own portfolio strategy, FTO, and IP operations.

Employer: Obsidian Therapeutics

Location: Hybrid – Cambridge, MA (moving to Bedford, MA in 2027)

Type: Full-time (director-level)

Full-time (director-level) Salary: Anticipated base $198,000 – $242,000 + bonus, stock options, benefits

Own the end‑to‑end contracting lifecycle and build legal ops for a newly public, clinical‑stage cell and gene therapy company. Best for someone with 12+ years in contracts/legal ops, deep life sciences contracting experience, and hands‑on CLM/process‑building skills.

Employer: De Novo Center for Justice and Healing

Location: Cambridge, MA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and mentor a family law team at a nonprofit serving low‑income and marginalized clients. You’ll supervise attorneys and staff, handle a smaller caseload (divorce, custody, DV, support), and help shape trauma‑informed, client‑centered services.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon—Cambridge roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.