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💻 Cambridge MA Tech Roles with Multiple $200K+ Openings
Cambridge’s tech scene is on fire right now—especially for AI, cloud, and data folks. If you’re senior and hands-on, there are some serious compensation packages and impact roles on this list.
Senior Staff AI Engineer
Employer: GE Vernova
Location: Cambridge, MA (with 3‑month hybrid onboarding in Niskayuna, NY)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $127,600–$212,600+, plus geographic differential, bonus, and full benefits
Lead full-stack AI platform architecture at scale: ship microservices and REST APIs, build RAG and multimodal LLM features, and set standards for AI-assisted development. Includes relocation help and a paid immersive onboarding program with housing, travel, and stipend.
AI Engineer 5
Employer: Capital One
Location: Cambridge, MA
Type: Full-time (hybrid)
Salary: $229,900–$262,400 + performance incentives + benefits
Senior AI systems role on the Intelligent Foundations & Experiences team, building foundation model training, LLM inference, agents, vector search, and guardrails on top of AWS Ultraclusters and modern AI stacks. You’ll own cost/perf tradeoffs and mentor other senior engineers.
Applied Researcher 5
Employer: Capital One
Location: Cambridge, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $262,500–$299,600 + incentives + benefits
Top-tier applied research role on the AI Foundations team, focused on building and pretraining large foundation models (LLMs and more) end-to-end. Ideal if you have a strong publication record and experience training 10B+ parameter models or pushing state-of-the-art optimization.
Lead MLOps Engineer (Remote in MA)
Employer: Motion Recruitment (AI & data platform client)
Location: Remote in Massachusetts (must live in MA)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + bonus (range not listed)
Own architecture and operations for production ML and generative AI platforms in highly regulated environments. Fully remote in-state role leading cloud-native, containerized AI infrastructure, RAG/LLM deployments, observability, and security for multi-tenant systems.
AI Scientist
Employer: Bios Life
Location: Cambridge/Boston, MA (in-person, ~4 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive with equity (exact range not listed)
Early AI hire building models for personalized cancer surveillance—risk prediction, biomarker detection, longitudinal monitoring, and RL-based screening recommendations. Strong fit if you have a PhD, applied ML publications, and want your work tied directly to clinical impact.
Software Development Engineer in Test II (Kubernetes)
Employer: Akamai Technologies
Location: Cambridge, MA (FlexBase hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000–$171,000 + bonus, equity, and benefits
SDET role on Akamai’s cloud compute team, building automated tests and CI/CD pipelines for Kubernetes-based, cloud-native services. Great if you’re 2+ years in, strong with Python/Pytest, and want to go deep on testing distributed systems.
Full-stack Engineer 4 (Risk Tech)
Employer: Capital One
Location: Cambridge, MA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $197,300–$225,100 + incentives + benefits
Lead full-stack, microservices-heavy projects in Risk Tech using Java/Python/Go/Node, modern databases, and AWS/Kubernetes. You’ll guide architecture, mentor engineers, and help turn risk management into a real-time, data-driven capability.
Principal Engineer, GDC Storage, Google Cloud
Employer: Google
Location: Cambridge, MA (also options in CA/NC/WA)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $307,000–$427,000 base + ~30% bonus + equity + benefits
Principal-level role owning end-to-end technical strategy for Google Distributed Cloud Storage—block, file, and object storage for secure, large-scale hybrid deployments. You’ll set roadmap and architecture, and lead teams building 2nd-gen cloud storage products.
(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role omitted.)
Lab IT/OT Systems Administrator
Employer: Lila Sciences
Location: Cambridge, MA (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on lab systems role running the IT/OT layer for autonomous science labs—workstations, edge compute, lab networks, and instrument-adjacent PCs. Great if you’re a Windows/network admin who likes being in the lab, partnering with scientists, and handling careful change control.
ML Infrastructure Engineer
Employer: Alpaca Research
Location: Cambridge, MA (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$120,000
Own training infrastructure for NLP and robotics teams at a personal-AI hardware/software startup. You’ll manage and scale compute (cloud + clusters), enforce efficient usage, and build tooling so researchers can easily access and monitor resources.
Senior / Principal Data Infrastructure Engineer
Employer: Flagship Pioneering / Expedition Medicines
Location: Cambridge, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $165,000–$209,000 + benefits
Senior IC role owning proteomics data infrastructure: cloud data platforms, pipelines (e.g., Flyte), lakehouse architectures, and integrations with LIMS and lab automation. Perfect if you’re an 8+ year data infra engineer who wants to be the go-to technical owner in a biotech.
Applied Researcher 4
Employer: Capital One
Location: Cambridge, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $218,700–$249,600 + incentives + benefits
Mid-senior applied research role on AI Foundations, building and optimizing large deep learning models and foundation models. Good fit if you’re finishing or have a PhD and want to work on LLM pretraining, optimization, or finetuning with real production impact.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw your hat in soon—Cambridge IT roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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