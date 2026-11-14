Cambridge’s tech scene is on fire right now—especially for AI, cloud, and data folks. If you’re senior and hands-on, there are some serious compensation packages and impact roles on this list.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Cambridge, MA (with 3‑month hybrid onboarding in Niskayuna, NY)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,600–$212,600+, plus geographic differential, bonus, and full benefits

Lead full-stack AI platform architecture at scale: ship microservices and REST APIs, build RAG and multimodal LLM features, and set standards for AI-assisted development. Includes relocation help and a paid immersive onboarding program with housing, travel, and stipend.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time (hybrid)

Salary: $229,900–$262,400 + performance incentives + benefits

Senior AI systems role on the Intelligent Foundations & Experiences team, building foundation model training, LLM inference, agents, vector search, and guardrails on top of AWS Ultraclusters and modern AI stacks. You’ll own cost/perf tradeoffs and mentor other senior engineers.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $262,500–$299,600 + incentives + benefits

Top-tier applied research role on the AI Foundations team, focused on building and pretraining large foundation models (LLMs and more) end-to-end. Ideal if you have a strong publication record and experience training 10B+ parameter models or pushing state-of-the-art optimization.

Employer: Motion Recruitment (AI & data platform client)

Location: Remote in Massachusetts (must live in MA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (range not listed)

Own architecture and operations for production ML and generative AI platforms in highly regulated environments. Fully remote in-state role leading cloud-native, containerized AI infrastructure, RAG/LLM deployments, observability, and security for multi-tenant systems.

Employer: Bios Life

Location: Cambridge/Boston, MA (in-person, ~4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with equity (exact range not listed)

Early AI hire building models for personalized cancer surveillance—risk prediction, biomarker detection, longitudinal monitoring, and RL-based screening recommendations. Strong fit if you have a PhD, applied ML publications, and want your work tied directly to clinical impact.

Employer: Akamai Technologies

Location: Cambridge, MA (FlexBase hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$171,000 + bonus, equity, and benefits

SDET role on Akamai’s cloud compute team, building automated tests and CI/CD pipelines for Kubernetes-based, cloud-native services. Great if you’re 2+ years in, strong with Python/Pytest, and want to go deep on testing distributed systems.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Cambridge, MA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $197,300–$225,100 + incentives + benefits

Lead full-stack, microservices-heavy projects in Risk Tech using Java/Python/Go/Node, modern databases, and AWS/Kubernetes. You’ll guide architecture, mentor engineers, and help turn risk management into a real-time, data-driven capability.

Employer: Google

Location: Cambridge, MA (also options in CA/NC/WA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $307,000–$427,000 base + ~30% bonus + equity + benefits

Principal-level role owning end-to-end technical strategy for Google Distributed Cloud Storage—block, file, and object storage for secure, large-scale hybrid deployments. You’ll set roadmap and architecture, and lead teams building 2nd-gen cloud storage products.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role omitted.)

Employer: Lila Sciences

Location: Cambridge, MA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab systems role running the IT/OT layer for autonomous science labs—workstations, edge compute, lab networks, and instrument-adjacent PCs. Great if you’re a Windows/network admin who likes being in the lab, partnering with scientists, and handling careful change control.

Employer: Alpaca Research

Location: Cambridge, MA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000

Own training infrastructure for NLP and robotics teams at a personal-AI hardware/software startup. You’ll manage and scale compute (cloud + clusters), enforce efficient usage, and build tooling so researchers can easily access and monitor resources.

Employer: Flagship Pioneering / Expedition Medicines

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000–$209,000 + benefits

Senior IC role owning proteomics data infrastructure: cloud data platforms, pipelines (e.g., Flyte), lakehouse architectures, and integrations with LIMS and lab automation. Perfect if you’re an 8+ year data infra engineer who wants to be the go-to technical owner in a biotech.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $218,700–$249,600 + incentives + benefits

Mid-senior applied research role on AI Foundations, building and optimizing large deep learning models and foundation models. Good fit if you’re finishing or have a PhD and want to work on LLM pretraining, optimization, or finetuning with real production impact.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw your hat in soon—Cambridge IT roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.