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🏥 Cambridge Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $24–$270+/hr
Cambridge is buzzing with healthcare and biotech hiring right now, from hands-on patient care to high-level R&D leadership. Here are several standout roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Performance Physical Therapist
- Employer: Dimensions Physical Therapy
- Location: East Cambridge, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$115,000/year
One-on-one, 60-minute sessions with active adults and athletes—no aides, no 15-minute mills. Flexible hours, strong autonomy, HYROX run club/community events, and support for dry needling and continuing education.
Senior Director, Medical Excellence
- Employer: Apnimed
- Location: Cambridge, MA (generally virtual within the US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead Medical Affairs training and launch readiness for a first-in-class oral therapy for sleep apnea. Senior role shaping field medical capabilities, scientific storytelling, and cross-functional strategy at a well-funded, clinical-stage biotech.
Vice President, Therapeutics Immunology
- Employer: Moderna
- Location: Cambridge, MA (100% onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $272,200–$490,100/year + potential bonus/equity
Executive-level role leading Moderna’s mRNA therapeutics immunology portfolio, building T cell and TCR capabilities from discovery through preclinical development. Ideal for an internationally recognized T cell immunologist ready to run a large, multidisciplinary team.
Clinical Assistant, Inpatient Nights (Part-Time)
- Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Type: Part-time, nights
- Salary: $47,840–$58,024/year (hiring range, prorated for PT)
Hands-on role supporting adult oncology inpatients with daily care, vitals, and monitoring under RN supervision. Great fit for CNA/MA, EMT, or nursing students looking for oncology experience in a mission-driven, Harvard-affiliated cancer center.
Upper School Nurse, Leave Coverage (Nov 2026–Jan 2027)
- Employer: Buckingham Browne & Nichols School
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Type: Full-time leave coverage (with schedule flexibility)
- Salary: $50.00/hour
Short-term school nurse role caring for Upper School students, managing meds, health records, and communicable disease protocols. Good match for an experienced MA-licensed RN who enjoys working with teens in a values-driven, inclusive school community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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