Cambridge is buzzing with healthcare and biotech hiring right now, from hands-on patient care to high-level R&D leadership. Here are several standout roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Dimensions Physical Therapy

Dimensions Physical Therapy Location: East Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$115,000/year

One-on-one, 60-minute sessions with active adults and athletes—no aides, no 15-minute mills. Flexible hours, strong autonomy, HYROX run club/community events, and support for dry needling and continuing education.

Employer: Apnimed

Location: Cambridge, MA (generally virtual within the US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Medical Affairs training and launch readiness for a first-in-class oral therapy for sleep apnea. Senior role shaping field medical capabilities, scientific storytelling, and cross-functional strategy at a well-funded, clinical-stage biotech.

Employer: Moderna

Location: Cambridge, MA (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $272,200–$490,100/year + potential bonus/equity

Executive-level role leading Moderna’s mRNA therapeutics immunology portfolio, building T cell and TCR capabilities from discovery through preclinical development. Ideal for an internationally recognized T cell immunologist ready to run a large, multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Part-time, nights

Salary: $47,840–$58,024/year (hiring range, prorated for PT)

Hands-on role supporting adult oncology inpatients with daily care, vitals, and monitoring under RN supervision. Great fit for CNA/MA, EMT, or nursing students looking for oncology experience in a mission-driven, Harvard-affiliated cancer center.

Employer: Buckingham Browne & Nichols School

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time leave coverage (with schedule flexibility)

Salary: $50.00/hour

Short-term school nurse role caring for Upper School students, managing meds, health records, and communicable disease protocols. Good match for an experienced MA-licensed RN who enjoys working with teens in a values-driven, inclusive school community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.