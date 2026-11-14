Cambridge food and hospitality is busy right now—groceries, corporate campuses, and events all need steady hands. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $30.20 per hour, based on experience

Full-time role decorating cakes, tarts, and pastries in a busy Whole Foods bakery. Great fit if you have 6–12 months bakery/restaurant experience and want steady hours, creative work, and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, and more for eligible team members).

Employer: Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience and union terms

Hands-on role cutting and trimming meat, setting up displays, and helping customers with special orders. Good for someone with prior meat cutting or food prep experience who wants weekly pay, store discounts, flexible schedules, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: ESFM® USA (Compass Group)

Location: 290 Binney Street, Cambridge, MA (Kendall Square)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pay: $36.06 – $40.87 per hour

Corporate conference center role setting up meeting rooms, moving tables/chairs, refreshing spaces, and helping guests. Ideal if you have event or catering experience, like weekday hours, and want access to a strong benefits package (health, retirement, commuter benefits, and more for full-time staff).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.