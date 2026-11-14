Cambridge is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially at the crossroads of tech, biotech, and higher ed. If you’ve got management chops, there’s a lot here worth a closer look.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Cambridge, MA

Salary: $85,000–$88,000/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Manage security operations for a group of client accounts, including staffing, scheduling, supervision, and client relationships. Good fit if you’ve led teams as an Operations Manager, Site Supervisor, or Account Manager and want weekly pay, benefits, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Philips

Location: Cambridge, MA (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

(hybrid, ~3 days/week in office) Salary: $136,000–$216,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead lifecycle and sustainment projects for in-market medical devices, including hardware, SaMD, and connected platforms. Ideal for PMs with 5+ years in medical devices, strong regulatory knowledge (ISO 13485, IEC 62304, ISO 14971), and experience keeping complex programs on time and compliant.

Employer: Blitzy

Location: Cambridge, MA

Salary: $115,000–$190,000/year + bonus + equity

Type: Full-time

Own multiple enterprise customer engagements for an AI-native software development platform, from scoping through adoption. Great for someone with 5+ years running technical programs or professional services who’s comfortable with software delivery details and wants to work closely with Fortune 500 clients.

Employer: Precede Biosciences

Location: Cambridge, MA

Salary: $175,000–$220,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead strategic biopharma collaborations for a liquid biopsy–based epigenomics platform. Best for candidates with 8+ years managing alliances/partnerships in diagnostics or biopharma, plus strong experience in oncology genomics, clinical trials, and contract/negotiation work.

Employer: HyperSpectral

Location: Cambridge, MA (The Engine)

Salary: Competitive base + equity + benefits (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base + equity + benefits (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri)

Run purchasing, facilities, shipping/receiving, expense admin, and contract intake for a Physical AI company working in diagnostics, biopharma manufacturing, and more. Great if you have 4–8 years of lab/biotech/instrument operations experience, love closing loops, and want to be the go-to ops person on site.

Employer: Harvard University – Edmond & Lily Safra Center for Ethics

Location: Cambridge, MA (hybrid, ~3 days on campus)

(hybrid, ~3 days on campus) Salary: Harvard grade 054 (exact range on Harvard site)

Harvard grade 054 (exact range on Harvard site) Type: Full-time, 1-year term (35 hours/week)

Coordinate programs and events for initiatives like the FAS Civil Discourse Initiative and Embedded EthiCS. Good for someone with 3+ years of admin/project coordination, strong writing and organization skills, and interest in ethics, higher ed, and public discourse.

Employer: Google DeepMind

Location: Cambridge, MA (also hiring in Mountain View, New York, San Francisco)

(also hiring in Mountain View, New York, San Francisco) Salary: $192,000–$278,000/year + ~20% bonus + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Drive frontier research programs in Physical AI and creative media generation, from early exploration to impact in core models. A fit if you have 8+ years in technical program management, solid ML experience, and enjoy building 0–1 programs in fast-moving, highly technical spaces.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your background could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.