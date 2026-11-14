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🔧 Cambridge building & grounds jobs with multiple $135K+ roles
Cambridge is busy right now with facilities, trades, and shop spaces growing fast. If you like keeping buildings, labs, and equipment running smoothly, this week has some strong options.
Engineering Ops Manager
- Employer: CBRE
- Location: Cambridge, MA (facility / campus portfolio)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,000–$160,000/year
Lead a team that runs all the mechanical and electrical operations for a major facility or campus. Good fit if you have a few years of leadership experience, enjoy budgets and KPIs, and like mixing hands-on problem solving with people management.
Maintenance Electrician
- Employer: Harvard University – Facilities Maintenance Operations
- Location: Main Harvard Yard, Cambridge, MA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $52.34/hour (40 hours/week)
Journeyman or Master Electrician role working on high- and low-voltage systems in Harvard buildings. Steady day shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–3:30 pm), strong university benefits and time off, and work that ranges from labs to historic spaces.
Millwright / HVAC
- Employer: Harvard University – Facilities Maintenance Operations
- Location: Lab Area, Cambridge, MA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $52.34/hour (40 hours/week)
Hands-on millwright role installing, aligning, and repairing industrial machinery, fans, pumps, and conveyors in lab facilities. Great if you like fabrication, welding, and precision alignment and want stable hours (Mon–Fri, 6:00 am–2:30 pm) plus Harvard’s full benefits.
Commercial Facility Manager
- Employer: C&W Services (supporting Walden Robotics)
- Location: Cambridge, MA – 40,000 sq ft office, lab, and robotics space
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,250–$165,000/year
Be the hands-on facilities lead for a robotics site with labs, a machine shop, and testing areas. Ideal if you have 5+ years in industrial or lab facilities, are comfortable with HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and shop systems, and like owning projects from planning to vendor management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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