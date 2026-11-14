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📋 Cambridge admin jobs with multiple $120K+ executive roles
Cambridge is buzzing with admin openings right now, from hospitals and universities to biotech and food service. If you’re organized and like supporting busy teams, this week has some strong options.
Executive Assistant, Investor Relations & Legal
- Employer: Flagship Pioneering
- Location: Cambridge, MA (onsite, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $145,000
High-level support role for Investor Relations and senior Legal leaders at a major biotech venture firm. Very external-facing: you’ll manage investor meetings, complex calendars, travel, and events while handling confidential information with lots of independence.
Executive Assistant
- Employer: Flagship Pioneering
- Location: Cambridge, MA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $145,000
New EA role supporting Flagship executives at a fast-paced venture creation firm. Mix of calendar and travel management, project support, and cross-team coordination, with in-office time at their Cambridge HQ most of the week.
ADMIN ASSISTANT (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)
- Location: AstraZeneca, 290 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:30am–3:00pm
- Pay: $25.00/hour
Admin support for food service operations at a major corporate site. Good fit if you like early shifts and steady hours, handling phones, records, invoices, and basic Microsoft Office work with access to a broad benefits package.
Executive Assistant I – Dept of Medicine
- Employer: Cambridge Health Alliance
- Location: CHA Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, MA
- Type: Full-time, days, Monday–Friday (40 hrs/week)
Supports the Chief of Medicine and Senior Director with calendars, events, travel, and data/report work in a busy hospital department. Great for someone with 5+ years admin experience who wants a mission-driven healthcare setting.
Executive Assistant (Hybrid)
- Employer: VIVA (supporting a local client)
- Location: Cambridge, MA – onsite Mon–Thurs, Fri remote
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
Executive-level support focused on complex calendaring, email prioritization, travel/expense tools (Concur, Buy2Pay), and office logistics. Ideal if you’re a polished EA who’s comfortable handling everything from high-level scheduling to stocking the break room.
Faculty Assistant (Government)
- Employer: Harvard University – Faculty of Arts and Sciences
- Location: Cambridge, MA (hybrid, strong in-person presence)
- Type: Full-time, 35 hrs/week
Supports up to 10 faculty members with calendars, travel, expenses, course materials, and events. Good match if you like academic settings, have 3+ years admin/customer support, and want strong benefits and growth at Harvard.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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