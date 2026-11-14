Cambridge is buzzing with admin openings right now, from hospitals and universities to biotech and food service. If you’re organized and like supporting busy teams, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering Location: Cambridge, MA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $145,000

High-level support role for Investor Relations and senior Legal leaders at a major biotech venture firm. Very external-facing: you’ll manage investor meetings, complex calendars, travel, and events while handling confidential information with lots of independence.

Employer: Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering Location: Cambridge, MA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $145,000

New EA role supporting Flagship executives at a fast-paced venture creation firm. Mix of calendar and travel management, project support, and cross-team coordination, with in-office time at their Cambridge HQ most of the week.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: AstraZeneca, 290 Binney St, Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:30am–3:00pm

Pay: $25.00/hour

Admin support for food service operations at a major corporate site. Good fit if you like early shifts and steady hours, handling phones, records, invoices, and basic Microsoft Office work with access to a broad benefits package.

Employer: Cambridge Health Alliance

Location: CHA Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time, days, Monday–Friday (40 hrs/week)

Supports the Chief of Medicine and Senior Director with calendars, events, travel, and data/report work in a busy hospital department. Great for someone with 5+ years admin experience who wants a mission-driven healthcare setting.

Employer: VIVA (supporting a local client)

(supporting a local client) Location: Cambridge, MA – onsite Mon–Thurs, Fri remote

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Executive-level support focused on complex calendaring, email prioritization, travel/expense tools (Concur, Buy2Pay), and office logistics. Ideal if you’re a polished EA who’s comfortable handling everything from high-level scheduling to stocking the break room.

Employer: Harvard University – Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Location: Cambridge, MA (hybrid, strong in-person presence)

Type: Full-time, 35 hrs/week

Supports up to 10 faculty members with calendars, travel, expenses, course materials, and events. Good match if you like academic settings, have 3+ years admin/customer support, and want strong benefits and growth at Harvard.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.