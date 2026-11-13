Cambridge has a steady flow of service jobs right now, from office-based roles to on-the-go support work. If you like helping people and staying busy, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Location: Based in Westborough, MA office (posting lists Cambridge, MA; must live within 50 miles of Westborough)

Based in office (posting lists Cambridge, MA; must live within of Westborough) Type: Full-time , hybrid (minimum 2 in-office days per month; more in-person training first 6 months)

, hybrid (minimum 2 in-office days per month; more in-person training first 6 months) Salary: Not listed (Liberty notes pay depends on skills, experience, and location)

Not listed (Liberty notes pay depends on skills, experience, and location) Start date: January 11, 2027

You’ll help customers who’ve just had an auto accident, guiding them through the claims process from first call to resolution. No prior claims experience is needed—paid training and licensing are included, so this can be a strong entry into insurance for people with solid customer service skills.

Employer: Circles

Location: Cambridge, MA (errands across Greater Boston)

(errands across Greater Boston) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: $23–$24 per hour

Perfect if you like being out and about. You’ll run local errands (groceries, returns, package drop-offs) and support on-site events while delivering high-touch customer service. You’ll need a reliable personal vehicle, a valid driver’s license, and comfort driving around Boston; mileage and parking are reimbursed, and there’s a solid benefits package starting soon after hire.

Employer: Triumvirate Environmental

Location: Somerville, MA office (serving Cambridge-area clients)

office (serving Cambridge-area clients) Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $60,000–$75,000 per year (base pay range)

This role blends customer support with light operations and admin work for an environmental services firm. You’ll coordinate jobs, handle paperwork and invoices, field customer calls, and support the sales and technical teams—good for someone organized, detail-oriented, and interested in environmental science or EHS.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.