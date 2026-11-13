Cambridge is buzzing with sales and marketing roles, especially if you like tech, biotech, or retail. Here are several solid openings with real growth potential and clear earning info.

Employer: Paychex

Paychex Location: Cambridge, MA (field-based in territory)

(field-based in territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $130,000/year (base + commission)

Mid-market B2B role selling payroll and HR solutions to companies with 20–99 employees. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of B2B sales, are comfortable with cold calling and CRM tools, and want unlimited earning potential plus strong benefits and training.

Employer: Not listed (CRO / animal experiment services)

Not listed (CRO / animal experiment services) Location: Cambridge, MA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $6,000 – $10,000/month

Business development role focused on innovative pharma and medical device clients needing animal experiment services. Ideal if you have a Master’s in biomedical science, strong English, and want to blend CRO/SD technical background with client-facing sales.

Employer: BairesDev

Location: Remote (listed for Cambridge, MA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ("excellent compensation" in USD or local currency)

Senior leadership role reporting to the CMO, owning product marketing, customer marketing, and sales collateral for a 4,000+ person tech company. Good for someone with 8+ years B2B marketing, 3+ years product marketing, and experience leading teams and building functions from scratch.

Employer: Toast

Location: Cambridge/Somerville, MA (field role, hybrid)

(field role, hybrid) Type: Full-time

Total Targeted Cash: $128,000 – $205,000/year (base + uncapped commission + bonus)

Founding-team style role selling the new Toast Retail platform to convenience stores, groceries, and bottle shops. Great if you live near the territory, love consultative selling, and want uncapped commissions in a fast-moving, tech-forward company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles you can pivot into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.