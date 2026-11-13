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📣 Cambridge, MA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Cambridge is buzzing with sales and marketing roles, especially if you like tech, biotech, or retail. Here are several solid openings with real growth potential and clear earning info.
Sales Executive – Mid Market
- Employer: Paychex
- Location: Cambridge, MA (field-based in territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $130,000/year (base + commission)
Mid-market B2B role selling payroll and HR solutions to companies with 20–99 employees. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of B2B sales, are comfortable with cold calling and CRM tools, and want unlimited earning potential plus strong benefits and training.
Scientific BD
- Employer: Not listed (CRO / animal experiment services)
- Location: Cambridge, MA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $6,000 – $10,000/month
Business development role focused on innovative pharma and medical device clients needing animal experiment services. Ideal if you have a Master’s in biomedical science, strong English, and want to blend CRO/SD technical background with client-facing sales.
Head of Customer and Solutions Marketing – Remote
- Employer: BairesDev
- Location: Remote (listed for Cambridge, MA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ("excellent compensation" in USD or local currency)
Senior leadership role reporting to the CMO, owning product marketing, customer marketing, and sales collateral for a 4,000+ person tech company. Good for someone with 8+ years B2B marketing, 3+ years product marketing, and experience leading teams and building functions from scratch.
Territory Account Executive, Retail – Cambridge/Somerville
- Employer: Toast
- Location: Cambridge/Somerville, MA (field role, hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Total Targeted Cash: $128,000 – $205,000/year (base + uncapped commission + bonus)
Founding-team style role selling the new Toast Retail platform to convenience stores, groceries, and bottle shops. Great if you live near the territory, love consultative selling, and want uncapped commissions in a fast-moving, tech-forward company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles you can pivot into.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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