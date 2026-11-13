Cambridge is buzzing with engineering work right now, from cutting‑edge robotics to defense tech and lab instruments that power big science.

Here are several solid Architecture & Engineering roles hiring in Cambridge, MA:

Employer: HaloBraid

Location: Cambridge, MA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on one of the hardest problems in robotics: a braid‑assist device that helps stylists work up to 5x faster. You’ll own mechanical system design from 3D CAD to production, lead other engineers, and ship real hardware, with 100% medical premium coverage, equity, and unlimited PTO.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Cambridge, MA (Onsite at customer lab)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40.06–$60.09/hour + potential annual bonus

Support advanced mass spectrometry and HPLC systems at one main customer site, so you build deep relationships instead of living on the road. Good fit if you like hands‑on troubleshooting, keeping critical lab gear running, and want strong benefits like national health plans, 120+ hours PTO, paid parental leave, 401(k), and ESPP.

Employer: Draper

Location: Cambridge, MA (02139)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,300 – $220,000 (base)

Join a nonprofit R&D powerhouse working on next‑gen guidance, navigation & control for hypersonic and advanced weapon systems. You’ll lead research, run simulations, mentor junior engineers, and help shape new US defense capabilities; security clearance is required (or must be obtainable).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—many teams are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.