Cambridge has a steady flow of security and public safety openings, especially around pharma and research. If you like structure, clear duties, and helping keep people safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Cambridge, MA (corporate pharma site)

(corporate pharma site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.15/hour

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 11 PM – 7 AM

Lead the overnight team at a corporate pharma site, supervising officers, handling reports, and acting as the link between site leadership and staff. Good fit if you have 2+ years of security experience, can stay calm in crises, and don’t mind working nights. Includes paid orientation/training and access to medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation (per company policy).

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Cambridge, MA (pharma / healthcare setting)

(pharma / healthcare setting) Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Saturday & Sunday, 3 PM – 11 PM

Weekend role patrolling a pharma/healthcare site, monitoring access, responding to incidents, and writing clear reports. Nice option if you want extra income with a fixed weekend schedule, paid training, paid orientation, and free parking, plus tools to claim extra shifts when available.

Employer: Draper (independent R&D company)

(independent R&D company) Location: Cambridge, MA 02139

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $24.00 – $40.80/hour (US base range)

Office-based security role focused on badging, background checks, visitor management, and security briefings at a major research organization. You’ll work with systems like DISS and SIMS, support the Visitor Service Center, and back up the security receptionist. Requires 6+ months–1 year of industrial/personnel security or visitor management experience, and you’ll need to obtain and maintain a Top Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.